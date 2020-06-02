Phoenix firefighting museum reopens with new safety guidelines

There is something about the sound of a fire engine siren that gives a certain thrill.

The world's largest museum of firefighting history, the Phoenix Hall of Flame, keeps family and visitors coming back for more.

"It's pretty awesome to see all the cool trucks and see the boys get super excited to see each other and be in here and get out of the house," Anna Viviano said.

The Hall of Flame reopened its doors for the first time since being closed in mid-March due to the pandemic.

"Everyone here has been waiting and itching to not only see the remodeling that we've done but also get back to work," said Chuck Montgomery, executive director of the Hall of Flame. "Firefighters love interacting with the public and we love teaching our history."

Usually, the Phoenix firefighter museum sees more than 30,000 visitors per year, but between remodeling and the coronavirus, the museum is putting new safety measures in place to keep both guests and employees safe.

