Phoenix home destroyed in early morning fire; arson investigation launched

Phoenix Fire crews extinguished a house fire near 12th Street and Anderson Drive on Dec. 27, displacing a family just after Christmas.

Initial 911 calls said the home was fully engulfed in flames, and all residents inside the home were outside by the time crews arrived.

Officials say six people have been displaced, and crisis response units are working with the Red Cross to find them a temporary place to stay.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause is under investigation.

FOX 10 photojournalist Justin Haugesag, who was at the scene, says Phoenix Fire and Phoenix PD are investigating the house fire as a case of arson.

