Phoenix home struck with several bullets while residents were inside, PD says

An occupied Phoenix home was riddled with bullet holes early Sunday morning, the police department said.

At around 5 a.m. on Feb. 4, Phoenix Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

"When officers arrived, they located the residence and found it to have multiple strikes from what appears to be gunfire. The home was occupied at the time of the shooting; however, no injuries resulted from the shooting," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

No more information about this shooting is available.

Map of the area where the shooting happened: