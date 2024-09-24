Phoenix hotel shut down in connection to drug, money laundering investigation

The Brief Authorities say the Royal Inn hotel in Phoenix was seized on Sept. 24 in connection to a drug and money laundering investigation. More information on the seizure will be released during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



Video from SkyFOX over the Royal Inn hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road, showed a large law enforcement presence in the parking lot.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the FBI and Phoenix Police seized the hotel "for violations of the federal Travel Act and money laundering offenses."

According to the Department of Justice, the Travel Act "prohibits travel or the use of facilities of interstate or foreign commerce for the purpose of furthering an ‘unlawful activity’ as defined under the Act."

Authorities say they will announce criminal charges during the news conference at 1:30 p.m. You can watch the news conference live in the video player at the top of this story.