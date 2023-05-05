Phoenix house fire leaves woman hospitalized

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after a massive house fire near 43rd Avenue and Glendale late Thursday night.

Crews were called at around 11 p.m. on May 4 and discovered a fire burning in the bedroom that spread to the attic.

The woman was found outside the home when first responders arrived, and she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say no homeowners were displaced, and the cause of the first is under investigation.

