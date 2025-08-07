Phoenix looking to install more chilled water stations as program sees success

The Brief City of Phoenix is expanding a program that offers cold, free water. The water is dispensed via a number of water stations that are placed in public places. Seven new stations have been planned.



Hydration is key on hot summer days in the Valley. That's why a new City of Phoenix program is making it easier than ever for those in town to refill bottles with cold, free water.

What we know:

Even when it's in the triple digits, you'll be able to find cold, free water in Phoenix.

The city has installed a number of chilled water stations. All it takes is place a bottle under the dispenser and press a button.

Dig deeper:

The water stations are placed in public spaces, making them easy to locate.

"They're pretty crucial for all types of people," said Gabriel Vasquez, a volunteer project lead. "Commuters, people on their bikes, anybody just taking a stroll."

The water system produces cold water 24/7.

"We have seven right now. We have a map that people can locate them," said Michael Hammett, City of Phoenix's Office of Innovation Director.

To make sure the water stations stay in good, working condition, volunteers like Vasquez step in to help.

"Every time we come, we check and make sure that the water pressure is working well, that the water is cool and, like I said, that it's presentable to use," Vasquez said. "If the water fountain is looking pretty grimy, then, you know, people aren’t going to drink out of it."

By the numbers:

Since the program launched in 2024, the water stations have seen rather heavy use.

"21,000 gallons since we started this," said Hammett. "That's equivalent to about 150,000 single-use plastic bottles of water that have been distributed."

What's next:

Hammett said because of the program's success, they are looking to expand.

"Also, we're using data to direct our efforts," said Hammett. "We're using data sheet data. We're using vulnerability data, proximity to public transportation to really hone in on areas, and then work with the community to say ‘what is best for you?’"

The City of Phoenix is looking to add another seven chilled water stations. Hammett said the next two will be installed within the next month.