Phoenix man accused of using broken glass bottle as weapon during fight | Crime Files

We are learning more about the suspect in a Phoenix stabbing incident that left a number of people hurt.

The stabbing happened within the area of Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix, and the suspect is accused of multiple criminal offenses.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Mugshot for Terrell Scott Nozie

Court documents identified the suspect as Terrell Scott Nozie, 23. Investigators state that Nozie is a transient in Phoenix.

What happened?

Per investigators, the incident allegedly involving Nozie took place at around 4:18 a.m. on Sept. 3, when four people were stabbed and cut with a sharp object near the Burton Barr Library. The library is located along Central Avenue.

Police say the suspects gathered in the area when Nozie, along with another person who is described as an investigative lead, "started yelling at the victim group" from the other side of Central Avenue. During the incident, investigators said the suspect was "seen as intoxicated."

"There was an unrelated incident earlier in the night at a Circle K where [Nozie] was accusing someone from the group of robbing him," investigators wrote.

The victims told police Nozie and the investigative lead later moved towards their position while yelling, after which the investigative lead threw a glass bottle at the group, and Nozie broke a beer bottle on the round and held the broken bottle.

"[Nozie] confronted the group and started the physical altercation by punching [one of the victims] in the chest," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators said the same victim who was punched in the chest was also hit in the left neck, which left a laceration.

"[One of the victims] saw that [Nozie] was holding something shiny in his hand when he was walking across the street. [Nozie] was seen by all the victims swinging at them all," investigators wrote.

Per court documents, Nozie sliced one of the victim's left arm, and stabbed or slashed another victim on the back of his neck. Meanwhile, a fourth victim suffered a laceration after Nozie swiped at the fourth victim's neck.

"Due to this attack, the victim group defended themselves by jumping on [Nozie]," read a portion of the court documents. "[One of the victims] hit [Nozie] with with his skateboard."

Eventually, police say someone stabbed Nozie in the back and the side four times, resulting in injuries that were described as non-life-threatening. The victims' injuries were also described in court documents as non-life-threatening. The victims have been released by the hospital.

Police say Nozie admitted to being in the area and "confronting the group about getting his stuff back that was allegedly stolen from him" earlier in the evening.

"[Nozie] denied using a glass bottle during the fight. [Nozie] [the investigative lead] had a glass bottle and broke it on the ground," investigators wrote.

What is the suspect accused of?

Court documents state that Nozie is accused of four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument (A.R.S. 13-1204A2).

A judge has set a cash-only $80,000 bond for Nozie. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.