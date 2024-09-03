Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, Superior, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, Southeast Yuma County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Northwest Pinal County, Gila River Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, West Pinal County, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Parker Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Northwest Valley, Yuma County, East Valley
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

4 injured in stabbing at Margaret T. Hance Park

By
Updated  September 3, 2024 7:30am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police say three adults are in custody after four people were hurt in a stabbing at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.

The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Phoenix Police say a fight involving knives broke out between seven adults at the park.

"One of the victims from the fight was able to flag down officers in the area," police said. "The fire department responded and transported 4 adults to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The three people who were detained were not identified.

It's unknown what led to the fight, but detectives are investigating.

Map of the park