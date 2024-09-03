4 injured in stabbing at Margaret T. Hance Park

The Brief Four people were stabbed during a fight at Margaret T. Hance Park. Three people were detained in connection to the stabbing. All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



Police say three adults are in custody after four people were hurt in a stabbing at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix.

The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Phoenix Police say a fight involving knives broke out between seven adults at the park.

"One of the victims from the fight was able to flag down officers in the area," police said. "The fire department responded and transported 4 adults to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

The three people who were detained were not identified.

It's unknown what led to the fight, but detectives are investigating.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of the park