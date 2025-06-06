Phoenix man allegedly tried to blow up his home with roommates inside

The Brief Justice Patterson, 28, allegedly tried to blow up his home by putting bleach in a 400-degree oven. Patterson claims "voices in his head" told him to do it. Patterson was booked into jail and is accused of terrorism.



A Phoenix man is accused of terrorism charges after he allegedly tried to blow up his home with his roommates inside.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Justice Patterson put a bottle of bleach in the oven and set it to 400 degrees.

Patterson allegedly told police "voices in his head" told him to do it. He also claimed to have trained in the military for biological warfare.

No one was hurt during the incident, which happened on June 4 near 7th Street and Southern Avenue.

Patterson was booked into jail and is being held on a $250,000 cash bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 11.

