Phoenix man arrested at Scottsdale apartment after incident involving indecent act | Crime Files

Investigators in Scottsdale are detailing a rather unusual incident over the weekend that resulted in a person's arrest.

The suspect, who has a history of prior arrests, is being accused of committing a number of criminal offenses.

Here's what happened.

Who's the suspect?

Court documents identified the suspect as 49-year-old John Jospeh Chmielewski.

What happened?

Investigators say the incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, June 2 at an apartment in the area of McDonald Drive and Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

Police officers were called to the scene at around 5:13 p.m.

"The reporting party stated that he offered the defendant a water, at which time the defendant entered onto the reporting party's porch," investigators wrote. "The reporting party stated that he locked his back door to prevent the defendant from making entry, and began advising the defendant [that] he needed to leave."

Chmielewski, police say, refused to leave, and later took off his pants. Chmielewski later left the front porch and walked towards a greenbelt in the area, where the man who called police said he saw Chmielewski committing a sexual act.

"Upon arrival, I observed the defendant standing in the greenbelt near the reporting party's porch yelling erratically and not listening to officers' commands," a police officer wrote, in court documents. "Officers then went hands on to physically restrain the defendant on the ground due to his combative behavior. The defendant continued to flail his legs and make incoherent statements while handcuffed."

Police later found narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia when they searched Chmielewski's property that was left on the porch.

What is the suspect being accused of?

Court documents show Chmielewski is accused of felony narcotic drug possession (A.R.S. 13-3408A1), felony drug paraphernalia possession (A.R.S. 13-3415A), disorderly conduct (A.R.S. 13-2904A1), public sexual indecency (A.R.S. 13-1403A1) and 3rd degree criminal trespassing (A.R.S. 13-1502A1).

Investigators say Chmielewski has a record of prior arrests for drug-related offenses.

While a bond of $25,000 was initially requested, a judge ultimately set a $1,000 bond for Chmielewski. Should he make bond, he will be subjected to a number of restrictions, including a ban on returning to the scene of the alleged crime, as well as a ban from contacting any alleged victim or victims.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 12.

Area where the incident happened