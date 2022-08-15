Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix man facing 2 decades in jail for sexually abusing a child for years, authorities say

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man will spend more than two decades behind bars after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a child for years on the Navajo Nation, said the United States Attorney's Office on Aug. 15.

Avery Ulate, 39, was sentenced to 300 months in prison, followed by a lifetime supervised release.

Ulate pleaded guilty to a count of abusive sexual contact with a child after police say he admitted to the crime in 2019.

Authorities say he "knowingly engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. He also admitted that he had sexually abused the child for years. The crimes took place on the Navajo Nation Indian Reservation, where the child is an enrolled tribal member."

