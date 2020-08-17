Phoenix man found with a gunshot wound and dies at hospital

A 30-year-old man was found shot and later died at the hospital on Sunday, Aug. 16, says the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of McDowell Road and 12th Street for reports of a shooting around 5 a.m. There, they found Thomas Garcia with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Through an investigation, officers learned the shooting happened near Grant Street and 15th Avenue.

A search warrant was served at a location in that area related to the homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.