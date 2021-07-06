Phoenix man who wore horns in Capitol riot loses 3rd bid for jail release

article

A Phoenix man who stormed the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has lost his third bid to be released from jail.

A federal judge in Washington concluded on July 6 that Jacob Chansley hadn’t presented new information that had a "material bearing" on whether any condition of release from jail would assure he doesn’t flee from authorities.

One new bit of information from Chansley’s lawyer was that his client has relatives besides his mother who have lived in the Phoenix area for a long time. Judges can consider family ties when whether evaluating a person's risk of fleeing.

Judge Royce Lamberth said family ties don’t ease his concerns about Chansley’s ability to travel long distances using untraceable methods and raise money for travel through nontraditional sources.

"As Chansley’s family connections have not prevented him from traveling undetected in the past, the court is unpersuaded that they will prevent him from doing so again in the future," Lamberth wrote.

Chansley, who calls himself the QAnon Shaman, has been jailed since his arrest nearly six months ago.

When rejecting an earlier release request, Lamberth said Chansley was among the wave of rioters who spearheaded the rush into the Capitol and pointed out that the Phoenix man carried a spear into the attack and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence that said, "It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming."

Chansley has apologized for his actions, though he also has said he didn’t regret his loyalty to Trump.

Continuing coverage of the Capitol riot

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.