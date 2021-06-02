Phoenix metro area 'Take a hike. Do it right' campaign stresses safety

As temperatures rise, so do the number of calls for mountain rescues. So to inform people about the safety measures to take when hiking during hot weather, Valley firefighters started the "Take a hike. Do it right" campaign to stress safety.

Firefighters say the biggest item to watch for are heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

"Mountain rescues are difficult any time of year but with the added stress of 110+ degree days, they can turn deadly. While we want residents to enjoy all of the beautiful hiking trails across the valley, we want them to have the tools and education to do it right. teach hikers how to #hikeright," stated officials.

"Take a hike. Do it right" sign in Phoenix. (file) (City of Phoenix)

The high temperatures not only affect us, but also our furry friends.

"Think about not bringing the pets out, but if you are going to hike with a pet, think about shoes for them, protecting their paws, and know the signs and symptoms if they're getting overheated. Make sure you have enough water for yourself and for them," said Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

Dogs are prohibited on all City of Phoenix hiking trails when the temperature is 100°F or warmer.

Officials also suggest keeping your pets at home, even after a monsoon. They say it's harder for them to cool off when it's humid.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside







Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

