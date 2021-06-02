Remembering Ginarro New: Phoenix police officer killed in the line of duty

The community gathered during the morning of June 2 to view a procession for fallen Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New, who was hit by a driver who ran a red light on May 31.

SkyFOX was over the scene as Officer New's body was moved from the medical examiner's office to Hansen Mortuary.

Several officers and community members stood outside before the procession to pay their respects.

The crash happened Monday night after 27-year-old Officer New entered an intersection and his police SUV was hit by another car, Phoenix police said in a statement.

The impact sent the police SUV through a brick wall and it came to rest on its side in a parking lot, the statement said.

Firefighters extricated New from the car and took him to a hospital but he died of his injuries.

SkyFOX aerial video from the scene showed New’s car mangled with most of the back half torn off.

The other driver, a 30-year-old man, was pronounced dead and his identity was not released.

Preliminary evidence indicated the car driver was speeding, police said.

New joined the department in July 2019, police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said. He was a native of Coolidge, Arizona and a U.S. Marine who never stopped wanting to serve his community.

He is survived by a his wife, mother, brother and grandmother.

"I want to express my deep thanks and appreciation to...the doctors, the nurses, the surgeons, who tried to save Officer New as well as the Phoenix Fire Department that did everything possible to try to preserve his life," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams told reporters Tuesday morning.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings lowered to half-staff until sunset on June 1.

Fundraiser held to benefit Officer New's family

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is holding a fundraiser to benefit the officer's family.

"We’re going to hold a benefit, a fundraiser," said PLEA president Britt London. "The community reaches out and ask what they can do, and the best thing we can do for his family right now is a donation to help them through this time."

The fundraiser barbecue is being held at the PLEA headquarters on 11th Avenue and Adams Street in downtown Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 3.

Anyone interested can also make a donation to the Phoenix Police Foundation at https://phoenixpolicefoundation.org/.

Fundraiser flyer for Ginnaro New's family

Donate here: https://pleacharities.org/donate/







The Associated Press contributed to this report.