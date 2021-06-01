Phoenix Police officer killed in rollover crash due to reported red light runner

A crash near Greenway Parkway and Cave Creek Road has resulted in a Phoenix Police officer's death, just an hour after he started his shift.

The collision happened at around 10:30 p.m. on May 31 and police say as Officer Ginarro New entered the intersection at Greenway Parkway, his fully marked Chevrolet Tahoe patrol vehicle was struck by a car that ran the red light eastbound.

"The force of the collision sent Officer New’s Tahoe through a block wall and into the parking lot on the southeast corner of the intersection where it came to rest on its side," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Phoenix Fire Department crews extricated New from the Tahoe and transported him to an area hospital where he later died.

The other driver, a man, also died in the crash. He was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Castro.

Police say speed and impairment are contributing factors with the vehicle that ran the red light.

"I just want to point out this is the danger our officers face every night. They go to work and they don't know if they're going to make it back to their family the next day. And unfortunately, this time, this officer did not. And we ask that your thoughts and prayers are with the New family as well as the entire Phoenix Police Department and all first responders," said Justus.

New, 27, had been with the department since July 2019 and was assigned to the Black Mountain Precinct. He is survived by his wife, Kristen, his mother, Misty, his brother, Marcas, and his grandmother, Susan.

Officer New, a former US Marine, had celebrated his 27th birthday in April and had only started his shift an hour or two before his accident.

Jerry New, his father, says his son was living his dream and had always known he was called to serve his country and community.

"He could’ve had a 9-5 job and been home with his wife," his father said. "Instead he was out protecting the community, and I think this day and age a lot of people forget about that. They don’t realize it is a selfless act to put on that badge with integrity on a daily basis knowing it might be the last time you kiss your family goodbye."

Officer Ginarro New grew up in Coolidge and served in the Marines for three years.

"He always found the good in people," said the father. "He wanted to watch out for the little guy, and make sure there was an equal balance."

Sergeant James Byrd worked with Officer New while he was in the academy. He remembers the young cadet he once trained.

"He wasn’t a big tall guy, but his heart was gigantic," Byrd said. "His background could have led him to a much different path in life, and the fact that he did what he did to become a police officer was astounding."



Mayor Kate Gallego’s Statement Regarding the death ofPhoenix Police Officer Ginnaro New:

"Our community is grieving the loss of Phoenix Police Officer Ginnaro New. On behalf of the City of Phoenix, we thank Officer New for his service and commitment to keeping us safe. We hold his family in our hearts, and will keep his memory in our minds.



"I invite our community to thank his Phoenix Police colleagues who face these kinds of dangers daily. Our thoughts are with them today, as are our condolences for this terrible loss. Deep gratitude also goes to the Phoenix Fire Department and Honor Health for their heroic efforts to save Officer New’s life."

Governor Ducey orders flags at half-staff to honor Phoenix Police Officer Ginarro New

"Officer Ginarro New of the Phoenix Police Department worked each day to protect Arizonans. We are devastated by the loss of Officer New, who served with the Department for just under two years. He made safe communities his top priority, and we are grateful for his bravery and dedication to protecting others. Our prayers are with his wife and loved ones. I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of Officer New’s life and service."

Fundraiser held to benefit Officer New's family

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is holding a fundraiser to benefit the officer's family.

"We’re going to hold a benefit, a fundraiser," said PLEA president Britt London. "The community reaches out and ask what they can do, and the best thing we can do for his family right now is a donation to help them through this time."

The fundraiser barbecue is being held at the PLEA headquarters on 11th Avenue and Adams Street in downtown Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on June 3.

Anyone interested can also make a donation to the Phoenix Police Foundation at https://phoenixpolicefoundation.org/.

