Officials set date for 2023 Super Bowl LVII in Arizona

article

The Arizona Super Bowl Hosting Committee has announced that a date has been set for Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Save the date for February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

This is the fourth time the state of Arizona will be hosting the Super Bowl. It's joining South Florida, New Orleans, Tampa and Los Angeles as the only sites to host a Super Bowl four times.

The most recent Super Bowl held in Arizona was Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 in Glendale. The city also hosted Super Bowl XLII in 2008. Super Bowl XXX in 1996 was held in Tempe at Sun Devil Stadium.

