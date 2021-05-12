Cardinals to open 2021 regular season on road against Titans

article

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road to start the 2021 NFL season.

The team announced on Wednesday it will travel to Tennesee on Sunday, Sept. 12 to take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville during Week 1 of the NFL season.

The rest of the Cardinals' 2021 regular-season schedule will be announced on the evening of May 12.

Single-game tickets for home games at State Farm Stadium will be available for purchase once the full schedule is announced.

