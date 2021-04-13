Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals sign RB Conner to one-year deal

By Associated Press
Published 
Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press
article

TEMPE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have signed running back James Conner to a one-year contract.

The Cardinals made the move after starting running back Kenyan Drake announced he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders a few weeks ago. Conner is expected to join Chase Edmonds as the Cardinals’ main options in the backfield next season.

The 25-year-old Conner played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He ran for a career-high 973 yards and 12 touchdowns that year.

He played in 13 games in 2020 and started 11, finishing with 721 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also been active in the passing game throughout his career, catching 124 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cardinals continued their aggressive overhaul in an effort to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015. They’ve signed several veterans, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, cornerback Malcolm Butler and receiver A.J. Green.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

