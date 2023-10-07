Phoenix middle schooler accused of making shooting threats had gun in room: PD

A Phoenix middle school student who allegedly made threats to shoot other kids had a gun in his bedroom, police said.

Newly released body camera video from Aug. 28 showed officers searching the room after serving a search warrant.

The video shows police finding and picking up a black bag on the floor. A handgun was found inside.

A gun was found in a middle school suspect's room, according to bodycam video released by Phoenix PD.

The middle schooler was booked into jail on a felony charge.

Police did not say what school the child had attended.