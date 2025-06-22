Phoenix mobile home park fire displaces more than 30 people

The Brief More than 30 people are without homes on Sunday, June 22, after a fire damaged five Phoenix mobile homes. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. near Van Buren Street and 43rd Avenue, the fire department said.



What we know:

The June 22 fire broke out around 4 p.m. near Van Buren Street and 43rd Avenue, the fire department said.

"Crews arrived and found multiple mobile homes with smoke and flames coming from the interiors. Command immediately balanced the assignment to a first alarm. Firefighters were able to sectorize the incident and attack the flames from all positions. Crews had to manage and mitigate downed power lines," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Five units caught fire, displacing at least 30 people.

No injuries have been reported to residents or firefighters.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Map of where the fire broke out