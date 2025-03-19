Phoenix motorcyclist killed after losing control, crashing bike

The Brief Remus Rizea, 58, was killed in Phoenix when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. It happened on March 19 near Cave Creek Road and Sharon Drive at around 1:15 p.m.



A 58-year-old man was killed while riding his motorcycle on Wednesday afternoon, the Phoenix Police Department said.

What we know:

On March 19, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Cave Creek Road and Sharon Drive. That's where they found a man lying on the road.

He died at the scene and was identified as Remus Rizea.

"Preliminary information suggests Rizea was riding on a three-wheeled motorcycle on private property when he lost control and collided with a raised curb. Rizea was ejected off of the motorcycle and landed on Cave Creek Road. The investigation remains active and any additional information remains part of an ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to learn more about what caused Rizea to lose control of his motorcycle.

Map of the area where the crash happened: