Phoenix neighborhood on edge after a man was shot through the window of his home

Phoenix Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man through the window of his home. Neighbors are worried the shooter is still on the loose and concerned about how someone could get shot while inside the comfort of their own four walls.



The shooting happened late Monday night near 51st and Grovers Avenues.

Phoenix Police say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

It was an incident that has neighbors on edge because they feel like their neighborhood is no longer safe.

"They're all worried and they all want to do something, but they're not sure what they can do," said one neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous. "They're all just worried and scared, I would say."

Late Monday night, neighbors on Charleston Avenue, near 51st and Grovers Avenues, were startled by the sound of gunshots.

"I got woken up at 11:30 at night and just police lights everywhere. I did hear a popping sound. I wasn't sure if it was a gunshot or not a little bit earlier because we hear fireworks all the time in our neighborhood," the anonymous neighbor said.

"Initially, I thought that, but just even after the second pop I was like, 'No, I think that's gunfire,'" said another neighbor, Jimmy Smith.

Phoenix Police say a suspect shot a man through the window of his home.

"15-20 minutes later and I start hearing the police helicopter, and then I could hear things running outside, so I went outside and cops were running everywhere," Smith said.

The man who was shot-- was taken to the hospital but is now recovering at home. Police say there's no indication he knows the person who shot him. Neighbors say-- the shooting happened too close to home-- causing major concerns for their safety.

Anonymous neighbor 5 "It's very upsetting to feel like I need to move from my childhood home to keep my kids safe."

"I'd like to stick around this neighborhood so I hope it's a one and done type of thing," Smith said.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.