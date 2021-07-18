Phoenix nonprofit holds back-to-school drive for kids in need

It's the middle of July, marking a time where families are starting to think about their kids going back to school. This is fun for some, but stressful for others, especially families who many not be able to afford all of the supplies they need.

Luckily, a Valley nonprofit is hoping to change that.

The Phoenix-based Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership (HELP) is a nonprofit that typically focuses on helping Arizona's homeless - but right now, the focus is on kids.

"We work with the homeless advocates at 19 school districts and through that, we are able to help the families," said a spokesperson for HELP. "They vet them, we know they need help, and so we in return, we can help them."

The nonprofit is teaming up with M3 Commercial Moving and Logistics for a back-to-school drive.

"We are picking up stuff all the time, donating it to local charities, about 30,000 pounds every single month," said a spokesperson with M3 Commercial Moving and Logistics. "We think, you know, that is not the only way we can give back to the community with our infrastructure of trucks and men and lifting every single day."

The company is contributing their time and space to store the supplies donated.

"We're using our warehouse space to store all the items and deliver them out to help to get engaged there," said the spokesperson.

When COVID hit, the need for help increased. HELP says it is bigger than ever before.

"Our rise for the schools we are serving in the 19 school districts is 65% more that need help, so it's a huge need for our community."

The drive runs through July 31.

Amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/336IZ4UY4MG95?ref_=wl_share

Donate: https://homelessliftpartnership.kindful.com/?campaign=1127763

