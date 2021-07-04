Young girl raises more than $1,500 for Winslow 4th of July fireworks show

One of the largest fireworks displays in northern Arizona is set to take place this Independence Day in Winslow.

The show is community-driven, so donations make it all happen - and this year, the littlest fundraiser made a very big difference.

"So I’ve been wanting to do a lemonade stand since last year, but since the virus I wasn’t able to, so I did it this year and I decided … to raise money for the fireworks," said 7-year-old Memphis Scofield.

So the young girl got right to work and set up her lemonade stand, selling the refreshing drink for a dollar.

"So we went to Walmart, got the supplies," said father TJ Scofield. "We have a friend who owns a business downtown. She invited her to put her lemonade stand on the sidewalk there so it would be busier, and she threw out a tip jar.

"She said she wanted to donate her tips to the fireworks fund after she was done, and raised…$60 in tips," the girl's father said.

The business owner matched the tips Memphis collected and then came up with the idea to put out a challenge on Facebook.

"I have $60 in tips to donate to the Winslow Fireworks Fund," Memphis said in a video addressed to the Winslow community. "I challenge businesses owners in Winslow to match my donation. If you except my challenge, I will stop by to collect, thank you."

The response was overwhelming.

"I raised about $1,700," the 7-year-old girl said.

Her father says Memphis was excited and happy turning the money into the city's chamber of commerce.

Now the fireworks show isn't just a community event. It's a family affair.

"Super proud of her," said TJ Scofield. "She likes to help out, always been a helpful person."

The fireworks show will be held on July 4 at 8 p.m. To make a contribution to the fireworks fund, contact Bob Hall at the Winslow Chamber of Commerce at 928-289-2434.

More Community Cares

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: