Phoenix officer honored with memorial marker one year after his death

The Brief A memorial marker was unveiled Wednesday to honor Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge, one year after he was fatally shot in the line of duty. Fellow officers and family members attended the ceremony, remembering Coolidge as a hero who was dedicated to his family and his community.



What we know:

The ceremony took place on McDowell Road, near where the 29-year-old officer was shot.

Coolidge was responding to a call of a man trying to break into a car when he and his partner were shot. His partner, Officer Matthew Haney, recovered from his injuries, but Coolidge died three days later.

Zane Coolidge (left) and Matthew Haney

What they're saying:

The marker is a permanent reminder of Coolidge's sacrifice.

"It's very touching for us because, again, it's just such a young man. He was working hard, he was a great officer," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said. "This is the least of the things we can do for what he's done for us."

Following his death, Coolidge's fellow officers remembered him as a dedicated husband and a new father.

"He knew that he gave both, but he gave everything to that family and everything to that little girl," Phoenix Police Commander Leif Myers said.

Sgt. Krynsky said Coolidge's memory will live on through his fellow officers and the new memorial.

"This is just a way that we're going to make sure that people know this is a spot where a hero stood up and unfortunately lost his life," Krynsky said.

"For all who pass this marker, may they be reminded of all those courageous people who reflect you in their continued service and sacrifice," Phoenix Police Chaplain Rob Fesmire said.

What you can do:

The Phoenix Police Department recommends donating to the 100 Club of Arizona to support the families of fallen officers.

The backstory:

The two Phoenix police officers responded to a call of a man trying to break into a car on Sept. 3, near 15th Street and McDowell Road. According to authorities, the suspect, Saul Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both officers.

Officers Coolidge and Hane, were both shot. Bal was arrested hours after the shooting.

Bal remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Bal on murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving weapons.

Saul Bal