Man accused of shooting Phoenix officers indicted for murder

A man accused of fatally shooting one Phoenix police officer and wounding another has been indicted for murder.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Saul Bal on four other felony charges: attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving weapons.

Mitchell said a trial date for Bal hasn’t been set. Alicia Dominguez, a lawyer for Bal, declined comment on her client’s case.

Bal was arrested hours after Phoenix police officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney were shot while on duty Sept. 3 near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

The two officers had responded to a call alleging a man was trying to break into a car. Police said the suspect, later identified as Bal, fled the scene before stopping and firing shots at both pursuing officers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Saul Bal

Coolidge, 29, died at a hospital three days later. Haney, 31, was protected from serious injury by his ballistic vest and is recovering at home.

Bal remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

Prosecutors said Bal has a lengthy criminal history and was on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry at the time of the shootings.

"The men and women in blue are heroes. It is unthinkable that someone would take one of their lives. The person who took Officer Coolidge’s life will be held accountable," Mitchell said in a statement.

Funeral to be held for Officer Coolidge

Zane Coolidge’s funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Dream City Church in north Phoenix. The service is not open to the public.

The procession for Officer Coolidge will travel from 60th Street and Bell Road to Cave Creek Road to the church.

The five-year veteran is survived by his wife and the couple’s 5-month-old daughter.