Suspect in shooting of 2 Phoenix Police officers has extensive criminal history

We’re learning more about the extensive criminal history of Saul Bal, a 41-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two Phoenix Police officers hurt.

The shooting happened near 15th Street and McDowell Road on the evening of Sept. 3. Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the officers responded to a report of someone breaking into a car. When the two officers arrived, the suspect ran and jumped a fence. That's when the chief says his officers ran after the suspect, but were quickly met with gunfire.

"One of our officers was saved by his ballistic vest and is in stable condition. The second officer is currently fighting for his life in critical condition," the chief said.

Suspect has extensive criminal history

For Bal, the events on Sept. 3 were not the first time he had a run-in with the law, as we have uncovered records that stem back to 2008, spanning several counties.

Bal did prison time for charges of attempted burglary, unlawful use of means of transportation, disorderly conduct, and multiple drug crimes. He also served some time within the New Mexico Corrections Department, after being arrested in Riverside, Calif. in November 2023 on warrants that included being a fugitive out of state. He was released in February 2024.

Within Arizona, the crimes Bal committed happened within Navajo, Pinal, and Yuma Counties.

Besides his criminal history, we also found multiple mugshots for Bal. Excluding the most recent one that was taken as a result of the Tuesday shooting, there was also one from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry, and one from the corrections department in New Mexico.

In court on Wednesday, the issue of Bal's criminal past was a topic.

"Your criminal history, which does appear to be extensive, and involve at least two prior allegations of violence against police officers," the presiding judge said, also noting that Bal's criminal history has ties to California.

Prosecutors also note other aspects of Bal's criminal past.

"He is on parole from the Arizona Department of Corrections, and a prohibited possessor," said Josh Maxwell, a prosecutor with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Probable cause documents related to the case have been sealed, as prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing. In addition, there is a protective order on body camera footage in this case, with the state saying the video is very graphic.

A cash bond of $2 million has been set for Bal, and the next court date is scheduled for Sept. 10.