Zane Coolidge: Phoenix officer to be remembered at memorial service

A Phoenix Police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty will be remembered at a memorial service on Wednesday.

Officers Zane Coolidge and Matthew Haney were shot on Sept. 3 while responding to reports of a man trying to break into a car near 15th Street and McDowell Road.

Haney survived the shooting. Coolidge died at the hospital on Sept. 6.

Coolidge, a five-year veteran of Phoenix Police, is survived by his wife and the couple’s 5-month-old daughter.

"We remember Zane as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, friend, and beloved member of the Phoenix Police Department," the department said.

The suspect in the shooting, 41-year-old Saul Bal, was arrested. He has since been indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Procession, memorial service to honor Ofc. Coolidge

A map of the procession route for Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge.

The memorial service is being held at Dream City Church in north Phoenix. It is closed to the public, but people are encouraged to show their support by lining the sidewalks along the procession route.

The route will travel from 60th Street and Bell Road to Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.