Phoenix officer shoots armed man who tried to rob Circle K: police

Police have identified a suspect who was shot by a Phoenix officer after he reportedly threatened to rob a Circle K.

According to police, officers were called to the scene on Jan. 6 near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street for reports of an armed man threatening to rob the gas station.

Several officers confronted the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Gary Sherrod, when they arrived. Officers said Sherrod pulled out a gun and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

A Phoenix police officer shot Gary Sherrod after he reportedly threatened to rob a Circle K near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

"The suspect ignored their commands and continued to manipulate the gun and point it in different directions," police said in a statement. "An officer fired his gun at the suspect, striking him and ending the threat."

Sherrod was released from the hospital and booked into jail, police said on Jan. 25. He is accused of aggravated assault.

No one else was injured.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: