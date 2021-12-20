Woman arrested, accused of manslaughter in hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix man dead

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman who allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in Glendale last month.

According to MCSO, 23-year-old Alexandra Mendez was arrested on Wednesday in connection to the crash on Dec. 19 near Northern Avenue and Reems Road that killed 29-year-old Chris Owan of Phoenix.

After the collision, Mendez's vehicle, described as a blue 2017-18 Ford Fusion, left the scene heading westbound on Northern.

Mendez was booked into jail and is accused of manslaughter.

‘Reality hasn’t set in,' family says

Owan made loved ones happy by simply being himself, and despite battling mental health issues for some time, his parents Mariane and Rod say they witnessed a change for the better.

"Incredible," Rod said. "It was incredible to watch him do that."

Chris just started a job at Amazon when the crash happened.

"So excited. He loved his orientation and his first day at Amazon," Mariane said.

Chris took the bus about 15 miles from his home in Phoenix and then a five-mile bike ride to work. But on Sunday night before 7 p.m., Chris was riding his bike when he was allegedly run over by Mendez.

"The reality hasn't set in with us, and we’re struggling to come to terms with what has happened, and it's just heartbreaking that he was hit and someone just drove off and left him on the side of the road," Mariane said.

Chris would have turned 30 years old in January. He's the middle child of the family.

Deadly hit-and-run victim Chris Owan

