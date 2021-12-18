Expand / Collapse search

Suspect booked into jail on suspicion of murdering another man in Phoenix, PD says

By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Carl Blazak

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a 46-year-old man was arrested for shooting and killing another man during an early morning fight on Dec. 18.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. That's where they found a man who had already died from being shot.

"Preliminary information is the victim was shot in an apartment after an altercation," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Detectives developed probable cause to arrest Carl Blazak on suspicion of murder, and he's being booked into jail.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

