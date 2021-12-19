Tempe hit-and-run driver sends 2 kids, adult to hospital after fiery crash on US-60, DPS says

The westbound lanes of the US-60 near McClintock Drive have reopened following a hit-and-run crash that injured an adult and two children Sunday night in Tempe, authorities say.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a possible hit-and-run driver hit a car, causing it to hit the median wall and burst into flames. The suspect driver then left, DPS said.

An adult driver and two children were removed from the car and taken to the hospital. DPS said the driver was unresponsive at the scene.

No further information is available.

