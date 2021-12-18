3 seriously hurt, including a pregnant woman, in Phoenix crash

article

Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on I-10, including a pregnant woman, says the Phoenix Fire Department.

Capt. Scott Douglas says an SUV and sedan were involved in a high-speed rear-end collision near Warner Road on southbound lanes around 7:30 p.m.

Three people were seriously hurt, including a pregnant woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s.

"The scene has now been turned over to the Department of Public Safety to conclude their investigation," Douglas said.

Traffic on the highway has begun flowing again.

No further information is available.

