ADOT: Car catches fire on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A car caught fire on southbound Loop 101 in Scottsdale on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 18, says the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The fire broke out near the Talking Stick Way exit.
No further information is available.
