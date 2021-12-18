17-year-old teen shot, killed in north Phoenix; no arrests made

Phoenix police are investigating a shooting near 19th Avenue and Dunlap that left a 17-year-old boy dead early Saturday morning.

Officers had been called to a neighborhood in the area just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 18 for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they received reports that a 17-year-old boy had been dropped off at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

The teen, who later died from his injuries, was identified as Durran Azad Azeez.

Police are still working to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







