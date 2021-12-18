3 critically injured, including 2 teens, in downtown Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - Three people. Including two teens, were critically injured in a crash in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.
The two-car crash happened near 13th Street and McKinley on Dec. 17, Phoenix fire officials said.
A man in his 20s and two teenage boys were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.
