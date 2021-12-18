3 critically injured, including 2 teens, in downtown Phoenix crash

article

Three people. Including two teens, were critically injured in a crash in downtown Phoenix late Friday night.

The two-car crash happened near 13th Street and McKinley on Dec. 17, Phoenix fire officials said.

A man in his 20s and two teenage boys were all taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Phoenix police are investigating what led up to the crash.

