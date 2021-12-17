Tempe motorcycle officer struck by rock, almost causing him to crash on Loop 202: police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying witnesses to an incident involving a Tempe motorcycle officer along the Loop 202 freeway on Thursday night.

According to Mesa Police, the officer was riding his marked police motorcycle home along the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 16. As the officer approached the McKellips underpass, he was hit in the helmet and shoulder by an object that turned out to be a rock, almost causing him to crash.

The officer, a six-year veteran of the department, was able to get to the side of the freeway and radio in for help. He was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

"Situations such as these are extremely dangerous. Throwing objects at any moving vehicle can result in serious injury or death. Help us keep our community safe by reaching out with any information you may have," police said in a news release.

The Mesa Police Department is asking the community for assistance to identify and prosecute who is responsible. If you were in the area at the time of this incident and saw something that can help their investigation, call 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

(Mesa Police Department)

