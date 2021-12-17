Driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist in Phoenix

article

Police arrested a driver who allegedly hit and killed a man riding his bicycle in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the collision happened at 10 p.m. on Dec. 16 near 34th Street and McDowell Road when 53-year-old Jeffrey Ray was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Ray was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Javon Holston, didn't stop after the collision but was eventually found by police and arrested, Sgt. Cole said.

Holston was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP