Phoenix Police officer on life support after being shot, suspect in custody, department says

A Phoenix Police officer is on life support after being shot, and the person responsible is in custody and facing a multi-million dollar bond, the department said.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, officers were investigating reports of vehicles driving erratically near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14. Police located a car matching the description of the vehicles at an apartment complex near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

As police searched the area for the driver, Officer Tyler Moldovan, 22, found the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Essa Kolareh Eugene Williams, hiding behind a wall of an apartment patio.

Court paperwork shows that Moldovan was shot eight times, including once in the head.

"The subject was on the phone telling someone he was going to jail," read a portion of court documents. "[Moldovan] asked the subject if he had any weapons and he said no. The male subject produced a handgun from his waist area, raised it at the police officer, and fired multiple times."

Officer Moldovan fell to the ground and the suspect continued to fire gunshots at him "while he was lying on the ground unresponsive."

After the shooting, Williams allegedly tried to pull Moldovan's handgun from its holster before being tackled by another officer.

"As the second police officer ran towards the scene of the shooting, the male subject saw the police officer running toward him and yanked harder multiple times on the victim officers handgun trying to pull it out of the holster as the second officer was running toward him," read a portion of court documents.

Williams threw himself to the ground but resisted arrest. Another officer ultimately made it to the shooting scene and Williams was taken into custody.

"[Williams] made spontaneous utterances after his arrest asking the officers to shoot him and said another individual did it," read a portion of court documents.

Officer Moldovan was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in critical condition and is on life support. Court documents said Moldovan was shot up to eight times, including once in the head.

Williams is accused of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $3 million.

"The Phoenix Police Department is committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation to ensure justice is served. We ask for the public’s patience as we piece together the remaining details of this shooting," says Sgt. Ann Justus.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal record

Years before Phoenix Police say he shot Moldovan, Williams had already been accused of serious charges.

Court documents reveal, within just a few days in September 2014, Williams, who was 17 at the time, stole two cars, one of them during an armed robbery. He was also charged with aggravated assault in that time span.

Those cases were investigated by the Glendale Police Department.

Just months later in January 2015, court documents say Williams used a gun he stole from a friend to shoot at the same person and other associates when they came to his home. Police say Williams ran outside and shot several rounds at his own house and one of the bullets went through a neighbor’s window.

Ultimately, Williams would be convicted and sentenced to prison in 2017 for armed robbery, aggravated assault and endangerment.

In April 2020, he was released on an absolute discharge.

"The irony of this ... our officers put this uniform on every day not knowing what is going to happen to them on any given shift. They are true heroes," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Officer grew up in the Valley

Moldovan has roots in the Valley, growing up in Scottsdale with a big family. He turned 22 last month and recently got married.

He's also enrolled at Arizona State University where he's currently a junior studying business administration. Moldovan has been with the Phoenix Police Department for a year and a half and had recently started working solo.

Law enforcement, community responds to the shooting

"Earlier this morning, Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot multiple times protecting and serving our community," said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. "We know that the doctors and the medical staff at the hospital are doing everything they can possibly do to save him. This kind of incident sends shock waves throughout our entire Valley. There are no words when this kind of incident happens."

Moldovan just celebrated his birthday and graduated from the academy in March.

"Arizona is pulling for Officer Tyler Moldovan and our prayers are with his family and loved ones," Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement. "Law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and this terrible shooting is another example of the danger they face to keep us safe."

President Michael London of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association released a statement regarding the shooting:

"The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association is saddened by the shooting of Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan. Officer Moldovan is a rising star within the department, representing the next generation of public safety leaders committed to serving and protecting our community. The men and women of the Phoenix Police Department are selfless and brave community servants who go above and beyond each day, risking their lives to keep our neighborhoods safe. We thank each of them for continued service during these challenging times. This is a difficult day for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and we will continue to keep Officer Moldovan and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

