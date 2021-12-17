Three-car crash critically injures two men in Phoenix, fire department says

article

Two men are in critical condition after a three-car crash on the night of Friday, Dec. 17, the Phoenix Fire Department says.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 70-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after the crash at 35th Avenue and Potter Drive, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.

No further information is available.

