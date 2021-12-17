Three-car crash critically injures two men in Phoenix, fire department says
article
PHOENIX - Two men are in critical condition after a three-car crash on the night of Friday, Dec. 17, the Phoenix Fire Department says.
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 70-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after the crash at 35th Avenue and Potter Drive, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.
No further information is available.
Related Stories:
- Father killed in Phoenix shooting, brother says family is 'broken-hearted'
- Photos of deadly Phoenix road rage suspect vehicle released by police
- Overturned truck cleared from northbound lanes on Interstate 17 in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement