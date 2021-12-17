Expand / Collapse search

Overturned truck cleared from northbound lanes on Interstate 17 in Phoenix

Published 
Updated 2:00PM
Phoenix
Overturned semi-truck on northbound I-17 in Phoenix

Phoenix traffic backed up on I-17 northbound on the afternoon of Dec. 17 after a semi-truck rolled over.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says an overturned commercial truck is blocked all but the HOV lane on Interstate 17 northbound at Bell Road on the afternoon of Dec. 17.

The truck has been cleared from the roadway and traffic is flowing again.

View from I-17 at Greenway Road:

Credit: ADOT

View from I-17 at Bell Road:

Credit: ADOT

