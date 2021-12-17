Overturned truck cleared from northbound lanes on Interstate 17 in Phoenix
PHOENIX - The Arizona Dept. of Transportation says an overturned commercial truck is blocked all but the HOV lane on Interstate 17 northbound at Bell Road on the afternoon of Dec. 17.
The truck has been cleared from the roadway and traffic is flowing again.
View from I-17 at Greenway Road:
Credit: ADOT
View from I-17 at Bell Road:
Credit: ADOT
