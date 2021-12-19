Car catches fire on I-10 near Guadalupe Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX - A car caught fire on a Phoenix highway on the afternoon of Dec. 19 and fire crews were quick to put it out.
The fire broke out on I-10 near Guadalupe Road.
There's no word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was injured.
The lanes have been cleared to allow traffic to flow once again.
