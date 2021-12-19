Father shot and killed his 19-year-old son in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - A father killed his 19-year-old son, the Mesa Police Department said on Dec. 19, and he's now facing homicide charges.
The domestic violence-related shooting happened near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive around 12:30 p.m., said Brandi George with Mesa Police.
"A 19-year-old male died at the hands of his father. The father is in the process of being booked for the homicide," George said.
The names of the son and father haven't been released.
No further information is available.
