Phoenix officer shoots man who pointed gun at helicopter: PD
PHOENIX - A man who allegedly pointed a gun at a police helicopter was shot by an officer on Monday night in west Phoenix.
What we know:
Phoenix police say the incident began at 10 p.m. on Nov. 2 when they were called to an aggravated assault at a convenience store near 75th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"Call comments indicated that the suspect had pointed a handgun at the victim and subsequently left the scene in a vehicle," police said.
Officers then found the suspect's car in an empty lot on the north-west corner of 79th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
"The air unit came overhead and observed the suspect standing next to his vehicle, pointing a handgun at the helicopter," police said. "In response, a Phoenix Police officer fired his duty rifle, striking the suspect with gunfire."
A 69-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a police helicopter was shot by an officer on Nov. 2. (KSAZ-TV)
The suspect, a 69-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.
What they're saying:
The public should avoid the area due to the investigation.
"This intersection is going to be shut down between, I believe, 75th Avenue and 83rd Avenue on Van Buren, definitely for the rest of the morning, maybe into the early-afternoon as well," Sgt. John Buchanan said.
Phoenix Police Sgt. John Buchanan (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The suspect wasn't identified.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department will be investigating the aggravated assault, while the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.