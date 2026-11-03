Seen on TV: November 3

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Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Steve's Krazy Sub

6620 E. McKellips Rd., #101

Mesa, AZ 85215

https://www.steveskrazysub.com/

Arizona Highways

2039 W. Lewis Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85009

www.arizonahighways.com

Crunch Arcadia

4533 E. Thomas Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

www.cruncharcadia.com

Mesa Community College Empty Bowls Event

Live-streamed video