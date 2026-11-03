Seen on TV: November 3
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Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Steve's Krazy Sub
- 6620 E. McKellips Rd., #101
- Mesa, AZ 85215
- https://www.steveskrazysub.com/
Arizona Highways
- 2039 W. Lewis Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85009
- www.arizonahighways.com
Crunch Arcadia
- 4533 E. Thomas Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- www.cruncharcadia.com
Mesa Community College Empty Bowls Event