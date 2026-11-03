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Seen on TV: November 3

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 3, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published November 3, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Steve's Krazy Sub 

Arizona Highways

Crunch Arcadia

Mesa Community College Empty Bowls Event

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews