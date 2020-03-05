Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix officers arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing teen at mall

Phoenix police are searching for 27-year-old Daymond Hayes who is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old at Desert Sky Mall.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police arrested the suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a teenager at a valley mall on Tuesday.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Officer Margaret Cox says the suspect involved in the homicide is 27-year-old Daymond Deray Hayes.

The teenager shot was 15 years old and has not been identified yet. 

Police say there was a verbal argument at Desert Sky Mall between two groups of people. It ultimately escalated into a shooting.

The suspects fled the mall immediately after the deadly shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speaking.