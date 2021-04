A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a pool at a home near 35th Avenue and Peoria, Phoenix Fire officials said on April 18.

The child had been submerged underwater for an unknown amount of time before he was pulled out of the water.

Police and fire crews provided CPR to the boy, and he was taken to a pediatric facility in critical condition.

