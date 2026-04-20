Tempe pool party shooting: Multiple people detained, police say

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting at an apparent pool party near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road. After the shooting, police say suspects and victims fled the area. Officers were able to find and detain multiple people. Victims of the shooting also showed up at a hospital with "unknown injuries."



Police say multiple people were detained following a shooting at an apparent pool party in Tempe.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight on April 19 near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road.

Tempe Police say following the shooting, multiple suspects and victims fled the scene. Several people were found by officers and detained, and some victims arrived at a hospital with unknown injuries.

What they're saying:

"This is still a very active scene and police are working through," the department said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Map of area where the shooting happened: