Phoenix PD: Death of man found inside business appears to be suspicious
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating an incident where a body was found inside a business Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, Officers responded to a business near Cheryl Drive and Cave Creek Road at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of an open door at a closed business. Once officer arrived, they looked inside, and found the body of an adult man.
The man has not been identified by police, and officials say the death appears suspicious.