Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD: Death of man found inside business appears to be suspicious

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police: Man found dead inside Phoenix business

Phoenix Police officers made a gruesome discovery inside a business Tuesday.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating an incident where a body was found inside a business Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, Officers responded to a business near Cheryl Drive and Cave Creek Road at around 2:40 p.m. for a report of an open door at a closed business. Once officer arrived, they looked inside, and found the body of an adult man.

The man has not been identified by police, and officials say the death appears suspicious. 